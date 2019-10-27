Woman shot in Richmond’s Southside

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– A woman was shot near the Blackwell Neighborhood in the city’s Southside Saturday night.

At approximately 7:53 p.m. Richmond Police responded to the 2100 block of Maury Street for person shot call. 8News had a crew on scene who witnessed officers taping off and zeroing in on the “301 Express Convenience Store”.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot at least one time. She was rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

