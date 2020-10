RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was shot just after noon Monday in southside Richmond, authorities said.

At approximately 12:43 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Worthington and Pierpont Roads for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.