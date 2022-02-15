Woman shot on Maryland Avenue in Richmond, expected to recover

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in the city’s northside.

On Feb. 14, at 5:23 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the 3200 block of Maryland Avenue for the report of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

There is no public threat in relation to the incident, according to police.

This is an active investigation by RPD.