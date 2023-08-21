RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman surrendered herself to police after allegedly hitting and killing a woman with a car she was driving in the Mosby Court area, the Richmond Police Department said.
Tierra Carter, 35, of Richmond, surrendered herself to Richmond Police Thursday, Aug. 17 a few days after police say she hit a pedestrian with her car in the 1600 block of Littlepage Street around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Police said Carter fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian.
The pedestrian died at the hospital as a result of the incident and was later identified by police as Vanmeshia Proctor, 26, of Richmond.
Police said Carter was identified as a suspect after an investigation into the incident. After turning herself in, Carter was charged with felony hit and run in connection to the incident. Additional charges are pending.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- One person was shot and killed in the early hours on Sunday in Palmyra.
- The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting which they say has "multiple victims."
- A juvenile is recovering after police say they were shot in the leg while inside of a home in Manassas.
- The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help as they continue to investigate a 41-year-old cold case.
- The unsolved case of a Richmond murder victim has stumped investigators for nearly three years. The family is now offering a $2,000 cash reward for some answers.
- The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a man who escaped from his house arrest ahead of a scheduled drug test.
- Police would not confirm to 8News whether Roulack is a suspect in this case, but the victim said officers on scene told him it was his gown.
- PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a nurse practitioner whom a patient accused of sexual assault. The Prince William County Police Department said the patient, a woman, went to a medical spa in the 3700 block of Fettler Park Dr. in the Dumfries area on Aug. 10. Mohammed Saidu […]
- UPDATE 8/18/23 11:30 a.m.: We are receiving new details on what the coroner says is an "apparent homicide, suicide" on Columbus State's main campus. A CSU spokesman told one of our WRBL reporters there is no immediate threat and CSU students have been notified via CougarNet. The scene is outside the Lenoir Hall Annex on […]
- VCU Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a recent attempted motor vehicle theft.