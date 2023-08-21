RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman surrendered herself to police after allegedly hitting and killing a woman with a car she was driving in the Mosby Court area, the Richmond Police Department said.

Tierra Carter, 35, of Richmond, surrendered herself to Richmond Police Thursday, Aug. 17 a few days after police say she hit a pedestrian with her car in the 1600 block of Littlepage Street around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Police said Carter fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the hospital as a result of the incident and was later identified by police as Vanmeshia Proctor, 26, of Richmond.

Police said Carter was identified as a suspect after an investigation into the incident. After turning herself in, Carter was charged with felony hit and run in connection to the incident. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.