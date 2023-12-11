RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is seriously injured after she was hit by an SUV while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Richmond.

At 5:16 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, officers with the Richmond Police Department were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Harrison Street for the report of a collision.

Police said officers arrived and found an injured woman who had been hit by an SUV. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

Investigators with the Richmond Police Department Crash Team determined the pedestrian was crossing West Broad Street northbound in the crosswalk when the driver, Xiomara Garcia-Ruiz, 30, of North Chesterfield, made a right turn on a red signal and struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Garcia-Ruiz was charged with reckless driving.

Anyone with further information about this collision is asked to call Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369.