Woman’s startling discovery yields hazmat response at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A hazmat situation is underway at a South Richmond apartment complex after a woman discovered an unknown white powdery substance in her car.

Richmond Hazmat crews were called to the Sterling Beaufont Apartments at about 7 a.m. Wednesday for a “white powder incident.”

Resident Julia Bagley told 8News that she discovered the unknown substance covering the interior of her Volkswagen as she was leaving to go to work. Bagley also found cigarette butts on the trunk of her car. She said her car had been locked.

“I noticed that there was a white powder covering the inside of my car front to back,” Bagley said.

She then immediately called 911, and Richmond Fire and the Hazmat team responded to the scene. Crews have blocked off a section of the apartment complex, located on Carnation Street, as the investigation is underway.

“Then once 911 sent the police, police called fire department, fire department called hazmat,” she explained.

Bagley also told 8News that her car has been broken into three times in the span of three months. She said she notified management of the break-ins, and management told her they were going to increase apartment security patrols.

Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Bailey Martin says the hazmat response is the protocol in these situations.

“It came in as a white powder call so for a white powder call we do automatically get our hazmat team to respond,” Martin said.

Once the powder was determined not to be harmful, the investigation was turned over to Richmond Police.

