RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Progress continues to be made at the former Lee Circle on Monument Avenue and North Allen Avenue in Richmond.

The space within the traffic circle formerly belonged to the Robert E. Lee monument before becoming the focal point for protester demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd.

City officials reported that work on the circle began earlier this month as crews worked to implement the City’s temporary landscaping. The temporary landscaping plan was announced late last year and featured $100,000 worth of plants.

City’s site plan for former Lee Circle. (Photo courtesy of Richmond site plan)

Staff with the Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) installed new irrigation and electrical systems ahead of planting the foliage that was included in the landscape plan.

Officials also said that the jersey barriers and fencing that currently surround the circle will be removed and returned to the state sometime later this spring. For now, however, the barriers will remain as DPW crews continue to work.