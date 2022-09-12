RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews have started construction on a new GRTC bus transfer station in downtown Richmond.

The temporary transfer plaza is being built on the parking lot across from the John Marshall Courts Building at Eighth and Clay streets. The $2.2 million project replaces the on-street transfer area along Ninth Street between Marshall and Leigh streets, according to the transit company.

“It will accommodate 12 bus bays in a saw-tooth design for more efficient arrivals and departures of up to 10 standard buses and two articulated buses at a time,” the GRTC Transit System said in a statement Monday.

New GRTC transfer station rendering (credit GRTC Transit System)

The transit company worked with the city’s Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility to secure the temporary location after the redevelopment of the Public Safety Building, which the city sold, forced GRTC to relocate its transfer area. Funding for the project came through federal, state and local dollars, GRTC said.

The project will be completed in the spring of 2023 and be used for several years as the transit company and the city works to find a permanent transportation hub downtown. While construction is underway, the project won’t close or impact the southern gated portion of the parking lot.

The city has alternate parking for the public in the Coliseum garage at 501 N. 7th Street that will be open to the public for 24 hours, with the cost per hour at $5 and an option for all-day parking for $20.