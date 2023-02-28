RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The world-renowned Vienna Light Orchestra is making a stop in Richmond during their upcoming tour of the United States.

The orchestra will come to the Byrd Theatre on April 8 and perform two concerts, one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. The concerts will feature music from productions such as “The Greatest Showman,” and a total of 22 works.

The Vienna Lights Orchestra features a world-renowned ensemble of vocals, violins and cellos. Musicians from seven different countries tour with the orchestra. One thing that makes the orchestra’s performances unique is its visual effects, including a stage decorated with over 2,000 flameless candles.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $125 per person and the show is recommended for audience members over the age of six. The venue will open one hour before the shows.

According to producer and director Steven Canyon, the Vienna Light Orchestra performs in “picturesque and historic” venues, hence the stop at the Byrd Theatre.