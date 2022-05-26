RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — WRIC ABC 8News was awarded three Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast journalism. The Murrow Awards are considered one of the most prestigious awards a news outlet can earn as they recognize news organizations that “exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” according to the RTDNA website.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the 2022 winners of the Regional Edward R. Murrow award throughout the month of May, revealing winners each day from 14 different regions.

8News earned the following awards in Region 12 for work produced in 2021:

Overall Excellence

Excellence in Innovation for coverage of RVA Illuminates

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Soul of RVA

Regional Edward R. Murrow award winners automatically move on to the national round of the competition. The National Murrow awards will be announced in June.