VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — WRIC ABC 8News was honored to be a recipient of two Virginia Association of Broadcasters (VAB) awards.

8News was honored with the awards for Best in Investigative Reporting and Outstanding Newscast at the VAB 86th Annual Awards Program in Virginia Beach Friday, June 23.

8News was honored with the awards for Best in Investigative Reporting and Outstanding Newscast at the VAB 86th Annual Awards Program in Virginia Beach Friday, June 23. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher / 8News)

8News was honored with the awards for Best in Investigative Reporting and Outstanding Newscast at the VAB 86th Annual Awards Program in Virginia Beach Friday, June 23. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher / 8News)

8News was honored with the awards for Best in Investigative Reporting and Outstanding Newscast at the VAB 86th Annual Awards Program in Virginia Beach Friday, June 23. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher / 8News)

Awards Won

Best in Investigative Reporting — Living in Filth: Fillmore Place. An investigative report by 8News Anchor/Reporter Deanna Allbrittin.

Outstanding Newscast — 8News at 6

Find the link to Deanna’s award-winning investigative report below.

8News was also recently honored with two Regional 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards for Overall Excellence and Digital in the Television: Small Market category.