RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. have announced that Nexstar news stations, including 8News, will temporarily return for DIRECTV customers.

DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. released the following joint statement in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 17:

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”