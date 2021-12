RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver was traveling the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of I-95 when they crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The truck was hauling produce which was spilled into the southbound lanes.

The crash occurred near Exit 74 and Broad Street in downtown Richmond.

