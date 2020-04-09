YMCA of Greater Richmond shifts to online workouts, sports lessons to help kids stay active

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — YMCA of Greater Richmond has shifted a lot of their resources online during the coronavirus pandemic, including things like workouts and sports lessons.

While YMCA fields are now closed for the foreseeable future, it doesn’t mean that the sports leagues and teaching behind them have to stop.

“We’re just encouraging all the kids to stay active and to stay healthy and to stay engaged,” said Caitlin Wampler, the association sports director for YMCA of Greater Richmond.

With fields no longer in use, the YMCA is making sure those participating in their sports leagues, which is around 5,000 in the spring, still have practicing plans in place to continue learning from home.

“We’ve been doing it for about the last month,” Wampler said of the online lessons. “We’re ready to send out another set. So it’s daily practice plans for every sport that we offer at the YMCA of Greater Richmond.”

Sports including soccer, gymnastics, dance and flag football, whatever the interest, the lesson plans are easily accessible on the YMCA’s website.

“Just want to make sure that everybody is out running around, practicing soccer, practicing basketball, throwing the football around for flag football,” Wampler said. “We’re trying to give you something to do every single day that’s new, that’s fresh, just to hone up on your skills…and be ready.”

YMCA of Greater Richmond told 8News that year-round their sports leagues include around 17,000 kids. The organization hopes to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

LATEST HEADLINES: