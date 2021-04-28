YMCA’s Holton site in Richmond closed due to COVID-19 case

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond YMCA site at Linwood Holton Elementary School will be closed until May due to a staff member testing positive for coronavirus.

In an RPS Direct Update, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the staff member was last at the site on Monday, April 26.

If you have any concerns you should contact the Richmond City Health District by calling their COVID-19 hotline at (804) 205-3501.

The site will remain closed until May 10. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events