YMCA’s Holton site in Richmond closed due to COVID-19 case

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond YMCA site at Linwood Holton Elementary School will be closed until May due to a staff member testing positive for coronavirus.

In an RPS Direct Update, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the staff member was last at the site on Monday, April 26.

If you have any concerns you should contact the Richmond City Health District by calling their COVID-19 hotline at (804) 205-3501.

The site will remain closed until May 10. Stay with us for updates.