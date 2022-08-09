RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New statistics from Richmond Police show that property crimes are the driving force for the overall increase in major crimes.

Richmond Police Chief, Gerald Smith, presented statistics in a crime briefing Monday morning. The department broke down crime reports from both their second quarter and their year-to-date statistics.

They found that violent crime is not a major contributor to the increase in crimes. This year, there has been a 28% increase in major crimes and a 23% increase this quarter. Violent crimes include homicide, homicide by firearm, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and non-fatal shootings.

Meanwhile, property crimes increased 32% this year. Property crimes include arson, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.

The Richmond Police Department provided the following statistics in each category:

Violent Crimes

Homicide: Static for the quarter and year

Homicide by Firearm: Static for the quarter, increase in three incidents for the year

Sexual Assault: Increase of 14% for the quarter, 3% for the year

Robbery: Increase of 2% for the quarter, a decrease of 18% for the year

Aggravated Assault: Increase of 6% for the quarter, 11% for the year

Non-fatal shootings: Decrease by two incidents for the quarter, static for the year

Overall Violent Crime: Increase of ten incidents for the quarter, an increase of nine incidents for the year

Property Crimes

Arson: Increase in 17 incidents for the quarter, increase in 16 incidents for the year

Burglary: Decrease in ten incidents for the quarter, increase in 71 incidents for the year

Larceny: Increase by 406 incidents for the quarter, increase in 791 incidents for the year

Motor Vehicle Theft: Increase in 34 incidents for the quarter, increase of 109 incidents for the year

Property Crime: Increase in 458 incidents for the quarter, increase in 1,015 for the year

“Violent crime is not the main driver of this increase, but property crime, specifically vehicles,” said Chief Smith.

Chief Smith says that as a resident of Richmond, property crimes like auto theft can be prevented. He recommends locking your car every time you leave it, not leaving your car running, and keeping your key fob with you.

Neil Christian says he has to remind him and his family to do this.

“Unfortunately, we have to keep our heads on a swivel. But also keep your cars locked until it happens to some people. They will not believe it,” said Neil Christian.