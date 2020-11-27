You can now buy medical marijuana in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Medical marijuana is now available in Richmond. Green Leaf Medical of Virginia, the city’s first processor, second in the Virginia is now open to patients. The facility opened this week on Richmond’s Southside.

Patients who wish to visit Green Leaf must be registered with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. First time patients will have an initial consultation before they can make a purchase. Once that is done, patients are free to step into the shop, meet with a pharmacy tech and place an order. They can get up to a 90-day supply.

By law, Green Leaf can only sell concentrates and extracts in Virginia, no bud.

Phil Goldberg is the CEO of Green Leaf Medical of Virginia. He explained what they do at the facility. He said, “We cultivate the plants, we extract the oils from the plants and we create products, medical cannabis products.”

Goldberg is not surprised by the number of people who have already made a purchase at the Richmond location. In just their first two days of operation, they had 800 customers.

“We have been hearing from these patients for many months now wondering when we are going to get open. They’ve been waiting. We do hear do many of their stories and the pain that they are dealing with, the surgeries they’ve undergone and how the traditional therapeutic options have failed,” he said.

In Virginia, any diagnosed condition qualifies for medical marijuana as long as your practitioner believes there’s a potential benefit for you. With their recommendation, you can then apply for your registration card through the state. After your initial consultation, you don’t have to return to the facility. You can order online. “You will be able to order for home delivery anywhere in the state,” explained Goldberg.

Green Leaf also plans to have a whole line of edible chocolates and gummies ready in December. Green Leaf has facilities in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio as well. For more information on becoming a registered patient check here: Patient Registration Guide.

