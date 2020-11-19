You can now fly from Richmond straight to Tampa on Jet Blue

Direct flights from Richmond to Tampa are now available at the Richmond Airport. (Photo: Richmond Airport Twitter)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders can now fly straight to Tampa, Florida on Jet Blue.

JetBlue CRAC Chairman Patricia O’Bannon and Richmond Airport CEO Perry Miller cut the honorary ribbon and celebrated the first flight to Tampa out of Richmond on Thursday morning.

According to RIC, there will be at least one flight offered to Tampa Bay daily. Additionally, several flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas will be offered weekly. Prices will vary based on departure and arrival date.

Non-stop flights to Los Angeles and Las Vegas start next month.