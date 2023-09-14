RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the effort to prevent violent crime before tragedy strikes, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) and community partners are working to increase security and provide mental health, as well as job resources to residents.

Leaders plan to address health, wellness and public safety through a holistic approach with a package designed specifically for public housing and senior communities. Recently, RRHA announced their new safety initiative after implementing a police force for the first time in nearly a decade.

“It’s important for us to throw all of our resources at this problem. It’s not a policing matter alone,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards.

RRHA recently hired Sentry Force Security, who will be responsible for patrolling in its neighborhoods and deescalating crime.

8News spoke with Tanya Williams, the mother of Demetrise Simmons, who was shot and killed in a home in Fairfield Court in May.

“When they told me what happened, I fell to my knees,” said Williams. “My daughter laid there, hoping that somebody was kind enough to help her.”

As Williams waits for answers in her daughter’s case, she says her family continues to hope and pray for a change.

“You got to give the people hope. You got to give the people encouragement. You got to give them. Something to strive for. You got to protect them. You got to give them pathways to the future. And this is what I think this program will do,” said Williams.

RRHA says it hopes this new initiative will help bring change to Richmond’s public housing communities. In addition to security changes, residents can also expect to receive workforce and job placement training.