‘You have access to this vaccine!’ Mayor Stoney praises availability of COVID shots at neighborhood block party

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney visited with residents, vendors and Manchester businesses at a community health block party on Saturday, praising the access and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“No matter where you are, what zip code you live in, what neighborhood you live in, you have access to this vaccine!” Stoney said. The mayor spotlighted the various efforts by the city and health officials to get people all over Richmond the opportunity to be vaccinated through community vaccine hubs.







Gallery photos: Tim Corley/8News

COVID-19 testing was also available, and Brewer’s Cafe was offering a free shot of espresso, free latte, coffee or juice to anyone who got a vaccination shot.

Those in attendance also had the chance to apply for jobs with Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, Richmond Restaurant Group, Soul Taco/Jewfro and EAT Partners. Additionally, there was live music and resources from local community partners that promoted well-being.