RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a new entertainment venue headed to town, and it’s bursting into the RVA music scene with massive sound capabilities.

As of now, Ember Music Hall sits quietly at 309 East Broad Street, just four blocks away from The National. But after three years of planning and redefining concepts, the near-completed venue won’t be sitting in silence for much longer.

The project is the brainchild of LX Group, spearheaded by Kunal Shah, Neal Patel and Aditya Mehta. The group owns and operates Kabana Rooftop, Nama, Sonora and more. With past ventures in Washington D.C., the men decided they wanted to bring more of that big-city nightlife music experience to Richmond — but in a new way.

Ember Music Hall

“For Richmond, we wanted to create something a little hybrid,” Shah explained. “That’s not just a music venue, but also something up close and personal for artists. And we’re covering every genre: country, rock, hip-hop.”

But there is one genre, in particular, the group plans to expand in Richmond through Ember Music Hall — electronic. And to create the full-bodied experience sought after with the genre, Shah said a great deal rides on the quality of the sound.

“I don’t think anyone can, like, really measure to what we’re doing here. But our sound and lighting, like, we have 14 subwoofers you know — it’s crazy. But with electronic music, it’s critical. You have to feel the venue shake. To them [event-goers], it’s so important. If they buy a ticket here. We want to give them that experience.”

The Ember System (left) and venue lighting (right) (Photos: Kassidy Hammond/ 8News)

This July, the 450 max capacity music hall will be overflowing with more than 100 LED screens, complimented by the sounds and vibrations of Ember’s own patented sound system. Artists of all genres will have the opportunity to perform while utilizing the one-of-a-kind setup, tailor-made for Ember — The Ember System.

“We’re probably the first venue to actually produce your own sound, we developed our own sound,” Shah said. “We’ve been working on it for almost, I think two years, and they finally got it done. I think the most important thing in D.C. is when you go to a music venue, they put their core focus on lighting and sound. And to us it wasn’t about how decorative the place is, it’s all about the sound and lights highlighting the artists and their work.”

Kunal Shah, LX Group, Ember Music Hall (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

One example of VIP Seating at Ember Music Hall (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Main bar at Ember Music Hall (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Ember Music Hall (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/8News)

Ember will offer both general admission standing room, as well as an elevated VIP reserved seating experience featuring food packages and bottle service. Meet-and-greet tickets will also be offered for select events.

The venue is cashless and accepts all forms of credit cards, along with Apple Pay.

Find a full list of upcoming events online here.