RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A memorial service was held for LGBTQ activist, Rodney Lofton, in the Diversity Richmond’s event hall Saturday.

On Monday, March 14, Lofton passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 53.

Lofton was the first black person to hold a senior leadership role at Diversity Richmond, where he served as Vice President and Deputy Director. He also worked as a Program Coordinator and held a seat on the Board of Directors.

“For many of us, we are mourning the loss of a dear friend and someone who has been a tireless advocate for HIV/AIDS and social justice,” said Diversity Richmond’s Board Chair Cheezi Farmer.

Lofton was responsible for one of Diversity Richmond’s signature programs, the Black and Bold Awards; a celebration of everyday “out and bold” Black LGBTQ individuals.

“For Rodney, there was so much work to be done. So today, as a community, we should stand together in solidarity and tap into every ounce of resiliency,” Farmer said. “Thank you, my Friend, for all your hard work in support of this community. Thank you for helping to foster a more inclusive Diversity Richmond. You will be missed but not forgotten.”

Mayor Levar Stoney was one of many in attendance at the memorial service Saturday.

“Rodney Lofton made a difference in our city,” Stoney said in a tweet after the event. “A difference that we will be grieving for a long time. He gave his life serving and uplifting others in our great city. That’s why, with all of my heart I proclaim today Rodney Lofton Remembrance Day. We love you, Rodney!”