Young boy struck by moving train in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A boy suffered a life-threatening injury to his leg after he was struck by a moving train in Richmond on Sunday afternoon.

According to Richmond Police, officers were called to the 1300 block of St. James Street at 1:10 p.m. for the incident. The boy was taken to a local hospital after officers found him suffering from an injury to the leg.

Rudolph Phelps, a Gilpin Court resident, told 8News he was out on the porch when he saw a gentleman waving his hands near the train tracks saying help was needed. That’s when he ran down to where the child was. “It was devastating,” Phelps said.

Phelps said he tried to save the boy’s life by stopping the bleeding with a rope. He said the whole block came out to help.

“Even though we weren’t able to save his leg, we were able to save him as a person. I think as a parent, we did what we had to do out there,” Phelps said.

Phelps told 8News the boy lost his leg due to the accident. Now, he warns others to tell their children to be cautious.

“As parents, we teach our kids where to play and where not to play,” Phelps said. “You can’t play around train tracks because a train isn’t going to stop.”

Phelps’ wife told 8News that she saw the boy playing near the train tracks with a friend. She said the boy tried to jump on the train, but he was pushed back and couldn’t get up.

At this time, RPD said no foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.