RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin stopped by a Richmond restaurant on Thursday morning to have a meal with locals and to discuss the future of new jobs and businesses in Virginia.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Youngkin visited Richmond restaurant Westwood Fountain to have breakfast with some Richmond locals and discuss his “Compete to Win” agenda.

Youngkin’s “Compete to Win” was unveiled in December 2022 and focuses on bringing new jobs and businesses into Virginia over the next three years. “Compete to Win” focuses on developing Virginia’s workforce and infrastructure development, making the commonwealth a more affordable place to live through tax and housing changes, and helping businesses grow.

During his breakfast at Westwood Fountain, Youngkin said that investing in local businesses will ultimately put more money in Virginians’ pockets. He also mentioned that speaking with community members is one way he can dispel some anxieties people might have about their family and community’s future.

“Every time we do this, I hear a very consistent theme: cost of living, workforce, security in my life,” Youngkin said. “And people want to be confident about what’s in front of them and not worry.”

A full description of the “Compete to Win” agenda is available on the Governor’s website.