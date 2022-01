RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Capitol Square in Richmond will be closed for one week due to the Inauguration of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin this week.

The square will be closed to the general public at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 and will re-open at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Those with tickets to the Inauguration will be able to access Capitol Square beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Capitol will remain open during the closing of the Square.