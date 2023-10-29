RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Zombies galore walked the streets in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood Saturday afternoon while raising money for a good cause.

The 18th annual Richmond Zombie Walk was held between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Before the walk, prizes were awarded for ‘most disgusting,’ ‘best couple,’ ‘best group,’ ‘best pop culture theme,’ ‘best zombie kid,’ and ‘2023 zombie of the year.’

Richmond Zombie Walk held on Saturday, Oct. 28 (Photo: Jacquelin Waters/8News)

Organizers said the walk benefited suicide awareness and prevention through donations to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE).