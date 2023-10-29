RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Zombies galore walked the streets in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood Saturday afternoon while raising money for a good cause.

The 18th annual Richmond Zombie Walk was held between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Before the walk, prizes were awarded for ‘most disgusting,’ ‘best couple,’ ‘best group,’ ‘best pop culture theme,’ ‘best zombie kid,’ and ‘2023 zombie of the year.’

  • Richmond Zombie Walk held on Saturday, Oct. 28 (Photo: Jacquelin Waters/8News)
Organizers said the walk benefited suicide awareness and prevention through donations to Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE).