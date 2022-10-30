RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, an annual Richmond tradition took place — zombies taking over the streets.

8News got the chance to catch the undead making their way down the streets of Carytown on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the annual “Richmond Zombie Walk.”

This was the 17th year for the annual event, which is part of the larger downtown “Scarytown” celebration. The Zombie Walk was started by Josh Bishop and Anthony Meñez nearly two decades ago.

One “zombie” 8News spoke to was enjoying her first year participating in the walk after years of watching, and loved the unique Richmond tradition.

“Finding that creative culture and finding people who are just as weird as me and my friends are…the happier I am to live here to be honest,” she said. “This is actually my first time being in it. I had so much fun and I definitely am gonna do it again.”

The Richmond Zombie Walk not only gives community members a chance to have fun and meet new people, but it’s also for a good cause. The walk collected donations to benefit suicide awareness and prevention.

“Scarytown” also featured Halloween activities like pumpkin painting and trick-or-treating at local businesses.