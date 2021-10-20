Zoning change for West Broad Street could reshape cityscape

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — West Broad Street’s high traffic corridor between Willow Lawn and Scott’s Addition may soon welcome development projects, and permit the construction of taller buildings that could reshape Richmond’s cityscape.

If implemented, the plan would largely rezone the immediate land along West Broad between I-I95 and Staples Mill Road for mixed use; it is primarily zoned for general business opportunities.

City planning officials continue to present rezoning plans in several neighborhoods to align with the now-adopted city master plan, known as ‘Richmond 300.’

The process to rezone sections of Richmond has faced push back from civic associations, including a proposal to rezone West Broad between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Belvidere Street.

In November, community groups feared high rises in this area could cast a shadow and lessen the “historic value” of the Carver and Jackson Ward neighborhoods.

Comparatively there are not as many apartment dwellings and homes around the majority of West Broad between Staples Mill Road and I-195; auto shops and small commercial buildings line this corridor.





During a virtual public presentation Wednesday evening Senior City Planner William Palmquist called the potential for redevelopment in the ‘destination mixed use’ section near Staples Mill Road a “downtown outside of downtown.”

Palmquist said buildings are at least five stories tall in an area zoned for ‘destination mixed use,’ while buildings in ‘corridor mixed use’ are at least two stories tall–the immediate area surrounding West Broad Street.

City standards prevent developers from building high rises no taller than 12 stories in that area, according to Palmquist.

According to a calendar from the city planning department, the rezoning change could be taken up for a vote in January by the city planning commission, before being forwarded to city council for approval.