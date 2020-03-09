Richmond’s festival season kicks off with ‘Shamrock the Block’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The beginning of Richmond’s outdoor festival season begins this weekend with “Shamrock the Block.”
The festival, inspired by St. Patrick’s Day, will commence this Saturday. The event takes over Arthur Ashe Blvd from noon to 6 p.m.
The event, which is in its 16th year, will provide music, food and fun to locals. Entrance to the festival will be free.
