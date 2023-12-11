RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond has given itself more time to reach a deal with the city’s unionized employees.

The city and SEIU Virginia 512, the union representing social workers, library employees and other general service workers in other departments, agreed to push back a Dec. 1 deadline to wrap up negotiations on a contract into January.

Both sides have made progress on some issues through a confidential mediation process, but city spokeswoman Petula Burks told 8News, “some areas of disagreement remain.”

“The parties will now present their last best final offers to a neutral arbitrator, who will produce a factfinding recommendation regarding the remaining open issues,” SEIU Virginia 512 President LaNoral Thomas said in a statement.

The city and union “will have one last chance” to get a deal done during a two-week window in January after getting the recommendation before it’s “submitted as part of the Mayor’s FY 24-25 budget proposal for funding by the City Council,” Thomas added.

The 2022 collective bargaining ordinance that allowed most city employees to join unions leaves a path for another extension to reach a deal, but only if both sides agree on one.

The last bargaining positions for the city and union on remaining areas of dispute will be shared with the City Council — which has to approve the city’s union contracts — along with the arbitrator’s recommendations.

The City Council will then give each side 30 minutes to present their final offers at its next meeting, according to the ordinance, where it will make the final decision on the remaining issues.