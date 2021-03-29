Riverfront Canal Cruises to set sail again in Richmond starting in April

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Riverfront Canal Cruises will be afloat this season after being docked last year due to the pandemic. As the rides along Richmond’s historic canal return, things will be a bit different. Cruises will be for private groups only.

Despite the business having to pivot a bit in the pandemic like so many others, Alex Dahm, Operations Manager for Venture Richmond and the Riverfront Canal Cruises, couldn’t be happier to be back on the water. Dahm said, “It’s just very exciting to be out here on the water again.”

The cruises haven’t been afloat since the fall of 2019. On-board there’s so much history and wildlife to take in.

“It’s really great to be able to share Richmond’s history and our canal and Riverfront with anyone who would hear,” Dahm said.

The private cruises will need to be booked at least two weeks in advance.

“You will need to be a little more thoughtful and plan out a little farther,” Dahm said.

The private rides can be used for a wedding or other celebration.







“Birthdays and sweet 16’s and retirement parties and work outings,” Dahm explained.

Catering can be accommodated.

Customers can choose to forgo the formal tour and play music, or they can still choose to have their trip historically narrated. Dahm said, “The highlights of the historical narration include information about the founding of the canal, George Washington, and how this canal became in the first place.”

COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

“We’re going to be wearing masks. Our customers are expected and required to be wearing masks when they are not eating or drinking,” Dahm said.

The boats will be sanitized between each chartered trip.

Rides set sail April 2. You can book your tour online through Venture Richmond here.