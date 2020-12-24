RMC Events adding 100 new jobs heading into 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those looking for work heading into the new year should look no further than RMC Events, which announced plans on Thursday to hire 100 full and part-time employees in the first part of 2021.

RMC Events, based in Richmond, provides event staffing and support services to colleges and universities, sporting and entertainment venues, fairs, festivals and other facilities across Central Virginia. The 100 new jobs being filled would be considered External Services positions, providing public facing support services at sites across the area including Petersburg, New Kent and Short Pump.

Daytime, afternoon and night shifts are available based on preference. RMC Events will provide free training, free uniform, performance-based pay raises and health insurance and paid time off for full-time workers.

“The dedication and consistency of our current staff members have truly made this growth possible, said Dan Schmitt, president of RMC Events. “They have, in fact, created it. Our trusted and valued partners have asked us to continue to grow with them and complement their staffing efforts. This program growth is a direct result of our team members ongoing commitment to serve others.”

RMC Events employs more than 1,500 full-time and part-time employees in the Greater Richmond area. Those interested in applying for these positions can go to the RMC Events website.