Road closures, traffic updates for Fourth of July celebrations in Central Virginia this weekend

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Heads up! Are you traveling to see fireworks this weekend? Make sure you give yourself extra time because traffic will be heavy.

Richmond

The Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell will be attracting a lot of people to the Richmond area this weekend. The celebration will cause a lot of road closures and changes to traffic.

Road closures and “No Parking” zones will be in effect from approximately noon to 11 p.m. in and around Byrd Park.

Many streets in the Byrd Park and Carillon neighborhoods will be closed or have restricted parking. Main roads, such as Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Blanton Avenue, Pump House Drive and Park Drive will be closed to traffic.

Chesterfield

Drivers should expect heavy traffic near the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 4. Authorities said people who don’t plan to attend the event should avoid the fairgrounds area, including Route 10 between Whitepine Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive, between 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Gates for the fireworks display will open at 5 p.m.

People who are attending the event should enter the fairgrounds from Krause Road. Courthouse Road will be open to northbound traffic only. The road will be closed to southbound traffic beginning at 4 p.m.

When the show is over, drivers should exit the fairgrounds northbound on Courthouse Road and turn right onto Iron Bridge Road or westbound on Krause Road and turn left onto Iron Bridge Road.