CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A road widening project in the Bowling Green area is now complete — five months ahead of schedule, according to the county.

Ladysmith Road was opened for traffic on Wednesday, Dec. 13. It had been closed since February 2022 as part of a road widening project conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation that was scheduled to finish in May of 2024.

The project added four new lanes and a traffic signal a quarter mile west of the Interstate interchange.

According to officials, before the project’s completion, retail investments were difficult due to the high costs for developers to pay for major road improvements to support their investments.

The project’s completion will now allow for site development and business investment to take place on Ladysmith Crossing — a commercial development on the south side of Ladysmith Road.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on a section of New Green Road, which is currently closed for construction. Once completed, New Green Road will give access to Ladysmith Crossing.