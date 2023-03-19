

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Two are in custody after a shootout with Henrico Police in Short Pump Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a disorderly conduct call on Cox Road just off of Broad Street at 4:40 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, a man fired at officers and police returned fire.

Police respond to a robbery-turned-shooting in Short Pump. (Photos: Alexi Bre)

Police say a woman is now in custody and a man has been taken to the hospital. His status is unknown at this time. No suspects remain at large.

According to police, parts of Dominion Boulevard, Old Sadler Road and Sadler Road are still an active scene.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.