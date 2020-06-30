Robins Nature Center at Maymont ready to reopen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Robins Nature Center at Maymont is getting ready to reopen on Thursday.

The center has been closed since November for renovations and its planned reopening in April was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have a new James River experience with a ton of new animals and a 34-foot active sculpture for children to climb.

Communications Director Carla Murray told 8News on Tuesday that to keep visitors safe, they will need to sign up for a time to enter.

“There is a maximum capacity of 25 people per time slot to ensure easy social distancing,” Murray explained. “We have hand sanitizer stations in place and we have wipes for the touch screens for all of our digital technologies.”

The nature center will open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.