Rosie’s gives back: Casino offering free meals to ‘Virginia heroes’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations are coming together to support the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning April 1, the casino will be giving away 20,000 free meals to ‘Virginia heroes’ that must work on the front lines of the outbreak.

These heroes include: Health care workers, grocery store employees, first responders, and personnel who work at essential businesses.

Chelsy Henderson of Rosie’s said it’s just a way for the business to give back during challenging times.

“We’re here to support the community, we are the community,” Henderson said. “We are a part and involved in the community.”

Day one at the Rosie’s Richmond location was a hit — seeing multiple fire engines, police officers, and other personnel taking advantage of the grab-and-go meals.

Richmond Fire Lieutenant Chris Armstrong said he is thankful for Rosie’s donation.

“It’s not just about the men and women in uniforms that carry a badge and carry a gun,” Armstrong said. “We’re not just a body. We are here for a service that people also realize they are human beings.”

It’s that connection between Rosie’s and these emergency workers that keeps their spirits high.

“If we work together as a team — I know it’ll all work out.” Lt. Chris Armstrong

