CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-car crash involving a tractor-trailer after one person was killed Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police said trooper responded to the crash — located on Route 522 just north of Route 615 — at 8:57 a.m. on Sept. 6.

Police have confirmed one person was killed in the crash.

Route 522 was shut down in response to the crash Wednesday. Officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation were said to be at the scene assisting with the road closure and detour.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.