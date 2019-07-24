RPD: Missing Henrico man last seen walking along Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are asking for help in their search for a missing Henrico man who was last seen July 19.

Nathaniel K. Muhammad, 56, was seen walking eastbound on Midlothian Turnpike last Friday from a business in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike. He was seen wearing a fluorescent orange shirt, black shoes, light-colored blue jeans, police said.

Muhammad, listed as 6-foot-1 inches tall and roughly 140 pounds, had a blue hood sweatshirt with him as well and has the letters “JB” tattooed on his right arm.

