RPD Needs help identifying a man found dead on Valley Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man they found dead on Thursday, July 2, in the 1500 block of Valley Road.

Police said they found the man at 8:30 a.m. and he did not have any identification on him.

The department said man appeared to be between 39 and 64 years old, and anywhere from 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall. They could not identify his race or ethnicity.

The deceased man was found wearing a blue disposable top, like the kind given to hospital patients, and maroon pants with an elastic waistband ad silver snaps. He was also wearing the following items of clothing:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

