1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

RPD offers ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ for business transactions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is introducing a safer option for people to ‘meet and transact’ business agreements.

‘Safe Exchange Zones’ allows locals who plan to purchase, buy and/or sell an item to meet the person receiving the item in ‘well-lit areas with 24-hour video recording,” said James Mercante, a spokesman with Richmond Police.

“These zones are excellent locations to conduct your business with a relatively unknown person as these types of meeting carry with them some uncertainty,” said Fourth Precinct Commander Dan Minton. “Custody exchanges are also sometimes fraught with emotion so it’s goof to know the video is always recording.”

The zones are in the parking lots of the following precincts:

  • Second Precinct, 177 E. Belt Boulevard
  • Fourth Precinct, 2219 Chamberlayne Avenue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events