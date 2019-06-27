RPD offers ‘Safe Exchange Zone’ for business transactions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is introducing a safer option for people to ‘meet and transact’ business agreements.

‘Safe Exchange Zones’ allows locals who plan to purchase, buy and/or sell an item to meet the person receiving the item in ‘well-lit areas with 24-hour video recording,” said James Mercante, a spokesman with Richmond Police.

“These zones are excellent locations to conduct your business with a relatively unknown person as these types of meeting carry with them some uncertainty,” said Fourth Precinct Commander Dan Minton. “Custody exchanges are also sometimes fraught with emotion so it’s goof to know the video is always recording.”

The zones are in the parking lots of the following precincts: