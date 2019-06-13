RPS announces 12 new principals for upcoming school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools announced the hiring of 12 new principals for the upcoming school year. The news comes after sources told 8News certain principals were on the chopping block after “unannounced visits to schools.”

The schools that will have new principals for the 2019-2020 year include: Bellevue Elementary, Blackwell Elementary, Fairfield Court Elementary, George Mason Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, George Wythe High School, Greene Elementary, Henderson Middle School, John Marshall High School, Overby-Sheppard Elementary, Richmond Community High School and Thomas Jefferson High School.

The candidates were chosen, according to RPS, after multiple interviews with teachers, community members and school district leaders in a rigorous, seven-step selection process. RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras praised the new hires as “great leaders.”

“In each one of these candidates we saw great leaders who we know will lead with love and inspire our students to greatness,” Kamras said.

You can find the full list of new principals coming to RPS below.

“Every child deserves to have a principal that will set high expectations and provide a loving and motivating environment,” said School Board Chairwoman Dawn Page. “I’m excited to welcome these new principals to our RPS family.”

New RPS principals for the 2019-2020 school year:

Albert Hill Middle School – Tashiana Ivy

Bellevue Elementary School – V. Tanaia Hines

Blackwell Elementary School – Teresa Anderson

Fairfield Court Elementary School – Demetri Sermons

George Mason Elementary School – Kimberly Cook

Ginter Park Elementary School – L. Michelle Jones

George Wythe High School – Joseph Pisani

Greene Elementary School – Juvenal Abrego-Meneses

Henderson Middle School – Antione London

John Marshall High School – Monica Murray

Overby-Sheppard Elementary School – Shayla Holeman

Richmond Community High School – Kenya Massenburg

Thomas Jefferson High School – Cherita Sears

