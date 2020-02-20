Schools across Central Va. cancel after-school activities due to possible inclement weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools and Dinwiddie County Public Schools have joined several other school districts across Central Virginia in canceling all after-school activities Thursday due to possible inclement weather this afternoon.

Richmond Public Schools made the announcement earlier Thursday morning.

“We will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the day so please remember to check the RPS social media pages, our website rvaschools.net, and your local news outlets for the most up to date information regarding closings and delays,” RPS said in a release.

Hopewell Public Schools also announced Wednesday that all after-school activities on Thursday were canceled.

