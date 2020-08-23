RPS needs volunteers to help pack and distribute Academic Kits for students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools are looking for volunteers to help pack and distribute their #ReopenWithLove Academic Kits.
Each kit will include supplies and subject-specific materials students need to start their virtual school year.
They are currently looking for volunteers who are available Aug. 28-29 and Sept. 8. You can sign up to volunteer online here.
