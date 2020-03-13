1  of  2
Breaking News
Something in the Water 2020 canceled Northam orders all K-12 schools in Virginia to be closed for at least 2 weeks
1  of  9
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Belmont United Methodist Church Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Public Schools Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Goochland County Public Schools Lunenburg County Public Schools Riverside Regional Jail

RPS providing meals to students during COVID-19 pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools wants to make sure no students go hungry while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, March 16, RPS will set up 20 distribution sites throughout the city where students and their families can pick up meals. Families may pick up meals at any location, regardless of which schools they attend. Students are also allowed to take home more than one meal at a time so that they don’t have to return to the distribution center every day of the week.

The following sites will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Armstrong High School
2300 Cool Ln, Richmond, VA 23223

Binford Middle School
1701 Floyd Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

Blackwell Elementary School
300 East 15th Street, Richmond, VA 23224

Boushall Middle School
3400 Hopkins Rd, Richmond, VA 23234

Broad Rock Elementary School
4615 Ferguson Ln, Richmond, VA 23234

Chimborazo Elementary School
3000 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23223

Fisher Elementary School
3701 Garden Rd, Richmond, VA 23235

Francis Elementary School
5146 Snead Rd, Richmond, VA 23224

George Mason Elementary School
813 N 28th St, Richmond, VA 23223

Ginter Park Elementary School
3817 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA 23227

Greene Elementary School
1745 Catalina Dr, Richmond, VA 23224

Henderson Middle School
4319 Old Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227

Huguenot High School
7945 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond, VA 23225

Lucille Brown Middle School
6300 Jahnke Rd, Richmond, VA 23225

Miles Jones Elementary School
200 Beaufont Hills Dr, Richmond, VA 23225

MLK Middle School
1000 Mosby St, Richmond, VA 23223

Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School
2409 Webber Ave, Richmond, VA 23224

Reid Elementary School
1301 Whitehead Rd, Richmond, VA 23225

Summer Hill Preschool
2717 Alexander Ave, Richmond, VA 23234

Wythe High School
4314 Crutchfield St, Richmond, VA 23225

LATEST HEADLINES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events