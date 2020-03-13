RPS providing meals to students during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools wants to make sure no students go hungry while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, March 16, RPS will set up 20 distribution sites throughout the city where students and their families can pick up meals. Families may pick up meals at any location, regardless of which schools they attend. Students are also allowed to take home more than one meal at a time so that they don’t have to return to the distribution center every day of the week.

The following sites will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Armstrong High School

2300 Cool Ln, Richmond, VA 23223

Binford Middle School

1701 Floyd Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

Blackwell Elementary School

300 East 15th Street, Richmond, VA 23224

Boushall Middle School

3400 Hopkins Rd, Richmond, VA 23234

Broad Rock Elementary School

4615 Ferguson Ln, Richmond, VA 23234

Chimborazo Elementary School

3000 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23223

Fisher Elementary School

3701 Garden Rd, Richmond, VA 23235

Francis Elementary School

5146 Snead Rd, Richmond, VA 23224

George Mason Elementary School

813 N 28th St, Richmond, VA 23223

Ginter Park Elementary School

3817 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA 23227

Greene Elementary School

1745 Catalina Dr, Richmond, VA 23224

Henderson Middle School

4319 Old Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227

Huguenot High School

7945 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond, VA 23225

Lucille Brown Middle School

6300 Jahnke Rd, Richmond, VA 23225

Miles Jones Elementary School

200 Beaufont Hills Dr, Richmond, VA 23225

MLK Middle School

1000 Mosby St, Richmond, VA 23223

Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School

2409 Webber Ave, Richmond, VA 23224

Reid Elementary School

1301 Whitehead Rd, Richmond, VA 23225

Summer Hill Preschool

2717 Alexander Ave, Richmond, VA 23234

Wythe High School

4314 Crutchfield St, Richmond, VA 23225



