RPS providing meals to students during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools wants to make sure no students go hungry while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, March 16, RPS will set up 20 distribution sites throughout the city where students and their families can pick up meals. Families may pick up meals at any location, regardless of which schools they attend. Students are also allowed to take home more than one meal at a time so that they don’t have to return to the distribution center every day of the week.
The following sites will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
Armstrong High School
2300 Cool Ln, Richmond, VA 23223
Binford Middle School
1701 Floyd Ave, Richmond, VA 23220
Blackwell Elementary School
300 East 15th Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Boushall Middle School
3400 Hopkins Rd, Richmond, VA 23234
Broad Rock Elementary School
4615 Ferguson Ln, Richmond, VA 23234
Chimborazo Elementary School
3000 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23223
Fisher Elementary School
3701 Garden Rd, Richmond, VA 23235
Francis Elementary School
5146 Snead Rd, Richmond, VA 23224
George Mason Elementary School
813 N 28th St, Richmond, VA 23223
Ginter Park Elementary School
3817 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA 23227
Greene Elementary School
1745 Catalina Dr, Richmond, VA 23224
Henderson Middle School
4319 Old Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227
Huguenot High School
7945 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond, VA 23225
Lucille Brown Middle School
6300 Jahnke Rd, Richmond, VA 23225
Miles Jones Elementary School
200 Beaufont Hills Dr, Richmond, VA 23225
MLK Middle School
1000 Mosby St, Richmond, VA 23223
Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School
2409 Webber Ave, Richmond, VA 23224
Reid Elementary School
1301 Whitehead Rd, Richmond, VA 23225
Summer Hill Preschool
2717 Alexander Ave, Richmond, VA 23234
Wythe High School
4314 Crutchfield St, Richmond, VA 23225
