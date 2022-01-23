WATCH LIVE: RPS School Board holding emergency meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Schools School Board is holding an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The emergency meeting announcement comes after two graphics titled “Stand Up for Our Schools” have widely circulated on social media throughout the day.

The graphics list out eight demands made by a group of RPS teachers:

Equitable access to K95 masks

Virtual/Half day on Wednesdays

Guardian choice of virtual instruction

Equitable sub/coverage compensation

Teacher autonomy for responsive pacing

Staff retention and morale

Student mental health supports

Explicit metrics for school closure

In a COVID-19 response press conference with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney last week, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said that they will be maintaining a 100% mask mandate at Richmond Public Schools for students, staff and visitors. The superintendent cited a Senate Bill and the CDC for the guidelines they are following, “to the maximum extent practicable.”

The COVID response press conference update came just days after newly-elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin completed one of his first acts as governor by signing an executive order allowing parents to opt their child out of school mask mandates.

The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Education have released new guidelines based on that order.

On the national level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend universal mask use by all students, staff, teachers and visitors in schools. The CDC states that masks, including cloth masks, help to block droplets from spreading and filter droplets for the mask wearer.

On Friday January 21, a Page County Schools mother was charged for her comments to a local school board weighing whether to align its mask-wearing policy with a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Amelia Ruffner King can be heard in a video of the meeting saying, “I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

King later apologized to the board, saying she wasn’t referring to actual firearms.

The school board meeting will take place at MLK Middle School, 1000 Mosby Street in Richmond. No public comments will be accepted at the meeting, masks are required.