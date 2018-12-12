RPS teacher calls for more resources, better funding in parody video

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A call to action for lawmakers was put to song by a Richmond teacher in a parody video that went viral on Tuesday.

Her goal is for extra funding for public school education throughout the Commonwealth.

The video, released on YouTube on Dec. 11, is not the first from Binford Middle School teacher Juliane Codd Toce.

Toce has created other videos to voice concerns in the school district. Last year, Toce shared a video titled: “All I want for Christmas is Glue”

This holiday season, Toce worked with teachers and students to make a new video to address the lack of resources and funding at public schools in Virginia. Toce did a take on Cee Lo Green’s “Forget You,” but instead titled the video “Won’t Fund You.”

The video asks for additional resources such as toilet paper in bathrooms as well as nurses.

Toce spoke with 8News about her video and what she expects from the Commonwealth as she asks for more funding for her students.

“Put your money where your mouth is. You know stop saying you’re going to support the schools and then not,” Toce told 8News. “Support the schools. We need help. You know the children are going to be the leaders in the future and if we don’t give them the education that they deserve then they’re not going to know how to lead.”

So far today, the video has received over 4,000 views and has been shared over 300 times.

