RPS teachers fight back tears remembering student killed in accidental shooting: ‘We all loved him’

Teachers at Armstrong High School in Richmond are mourning the loss of one of their former students, 14-year-old Tyrone Williams, who was accidentally shot and killed by a family member over the weekend.

Teachers who 8News spoke with Tuesday said the teen’s tragic death has shaken the entire school, leaving everyone who knew him in shock, disbelief and overcome with emotion.

“I’m so sad that this happened to him and I’m going to miss him,” teacher Andrea Skarzynski said while wiping tears from her face.

Williams was a sophomore at Armstrong H.S. who, according to his teachers, always had a smile on his face and had a bright future ahead of him.

“He always had an amazing smile on his face and you could tell that he wanted to do great things,” Skarzynski, who taught Williams for World History during his freshman year, said. “Every single child in that building yesterday that knew him, they were all impacted. They all loved him and we all loved him.”

Police said Monday that Williams died after he was accidentally shot by a 23-year-old family member, Corey Lewis, on Admiral Gravely Boulevard in the city’s Fulton Hill neighborhood. Williams’ family was too upset to go on camera, but 8News spoke with Del. Delores McQuinn, who mentored Williams over the summer, and remembered him as a ‘smart, quiet kid with tremendous potential.’

This week, students at Armstrong H.S. honored the teen by etching on his desk, ‘Tyrone’s desk forever and always.’ Tyrone’s teacher, Tyler Arnold, also had a difficult time gripping with the reality as students poured into class Monday morning as the teen’s desk sat empty.

“That was probably the most difficult thing I’ve had to do, not just in teaching but in life, to step into that classroom and talk to the kids,” Arnold said.”

“Unfortunately the comment over and over again that the students posted was, ‘another one lost too soon,'” Arnold added. “So, we have 15- and 16-year-olds who have to say, ‘another one.'”

Williams’ death marks the second minor to die from gun violence in Richmond this year. Over the past five years, 13 children have died from gun violence in the city, according to police statistics.

The school district has extra support and counselors on-site this week for students and staff.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Lewis, who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, remains behind bars.

