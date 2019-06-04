RPS working to finalize courses being offered this upcoming school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In light of the recent transcript audit, Richmond Public Schools is working closely with the Virginia Department of Education to finalize course offerings for the upcoming school year.

According to documents, the transcript audit indicated that over the past several years RPS ‘Program of Studies’ contained significant errors and didn’t align with the Student Information System (ASPEN).

ASPEN is the program used by RPS to check student progress. This led to scheduling errors and students taking non-approved courses.

RPS is now working to correct those errors and only list approved courses in this year’s program.

VDOE has affirmed the list of courses that RPS may offer this upcoming school year. Using this list RPS leadership is beginning the scheduling process which includes:

Using sequencing guidance to determine the appropriate core courses for students given graduation requirements

Aligning staffing decisions to school-based course offerings

Determining student preferences for electives.

The master schedule is set to be approved by the end of June. However, student schedules will be finalized in the summer.

RPS said they are working to finalize course descriptions, curricula for honors and local courses, and sections of the program that provide guidance and information to students and families on RPS academic policies and practices.

​​​​​​​The new program is set to feature, as detailed by RPS documents, only approved courses, accurate and detailed course information, sample course sequencing, and user-friendly features, improved CTE offerings and improved English language learner and exceptional education offerings.

Documents say that while all the course titles have been affirmed by VDOE, RPS is still receiving feedback on course descriptions and curricula. This could mean that the list is subject to change.

However, RPS says, “at this point, we do not expect this to occur.”

According to documents, the final program should be presented to the board no later than August 5.

When approved by the School Board, the ‘Program of Studies’ becomes the official source of approved courses.

