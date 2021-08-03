RRHA amends controversial policy restricting visitors to housing projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Monday, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority released an update to their controversial barment policy, which banned some people with a criminal history from entering public housing projects managed by the agency.

The policy was seen by many as unnecessarily harsh, and the list of banned people had swollen to nearly 10,000 when the updated policy was issued.

According to a press release from RRHA, the new policy has three major points:

Only individuals with criminal histories will be barred

All barments will last for three years

Individuals will be automatically removed from the list after three years

Angela Fountain, Director of Communications for RRHA, said, “The policy changes restore access to those who should no longer be barred.”

When reached for clarification on the details of the new policy, Fountain said RRHA actually couldn’t say for certain what crimes qualified for a ban from RRHA properties.

“The police department actually enforce the policy,” she said. “So they are the ones who actually make the decision of this crime or that crime.”

The new policy was formulated by RRHA, the Richmond Police Department, the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney, and other local stakeholders.

RPD did not respond to a request for comment before publication.